Mesa Police Department Chief Ramon Batista is resigning, according to the City of Mesa officials.

"Chief Batista has served this community well, taking over the department during some challenging times." City Manager Chris Brady said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. "He worked hard to connect with the community and provide expanded field training for our officers."

"Chief Batista’s resignation marks the third leadership transition in less than a decade for our department. We look forward to working with the city council and city management to find a long-term chief who will serve our city well," said the Mesa Police Association said in a news release.

Mesa officials will provide details regarding the selection of an interim police chief soon, according to the news release.

Batista took the job in 2017. Since then, two incidents involving use of force have prompted protests and calls for greater accountability at the department.

The union for police employees in Mesa has cast an overwhelming no-confidence vote against Batista in June.

When the vote was called in May, Batista issued a statement that reads in part:

"We are aware that a labor organization — working with a marketing firm — has initiated a poll of our officers. It is important to remember that their agenda does not represent the entire Mesa Police Department. I'm committed to leading this department and I stand by my officers as they carry out their duties."

The union president said the problems with Batista started when he publicly condemned officers videotaped in May 2018 punching a man and, in another incident, cursing at and grabbing the collar of a teenager. The union president also said officers have since tried, unsuccessfully, to repair relations with Batista.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.