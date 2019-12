MESA, Ariz. — Police say a man could be facing trespassing charges after he was found inside a Goodwill store asleep on a couch.

According to Mesa PD, officers found a man inside the Goodwill located at Greenfield Road and University Drive and believe he fell asleep on a couch before it closed Monday night.

Police say the man could not find his way out of the store.

Officers took the man into custody early Tuesday morning.