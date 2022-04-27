Mesa planning to spend $17M on new library

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa is planning to build a new library branch in the southeast region of the city near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
The city intends to spend $16.8 million in bond funds approved by voters in 2018 on a full-service library branch that will be built in the 5000 block of South Eastmark Parkway.
Construction of the new library is expected to be done by the summer of 2024.
The facility will offer similar amenities available at the Main, Red Mountain, and Dobson Ranch libraries throughout Mesa.
Mesa is seeking feedback on the project and invites residents to attend a public virtual meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to learn about the new library. To register for the meeting, visit www.mesaaz.gov/engineering.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Get to know 12 News
At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.
At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.
We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.
12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.