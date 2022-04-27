Mesa planning to spend $17M on new library

The new facility will be located near Ray and Ellsworth roads.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa is planning to build a new library branch in the southeast region of the city near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The city intends to spend $16.8 million in bond funds approved by voters in 2018 on a full-service library branch that will be built in the 5000 block of South Eastmark Parkway.

Construction of the new library is expected to be done by the summer of 2024.

The facility will offer similar amenities available at the Main, Red Mountain, and Dobson Ranch libraries throughout Mesa.

Mesa is seeking feedback on the project and invites residents to attend a public virtual meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to learn about the new library. To register for the meeting, visit www.mesaaz.gov/engineering.

