MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are investigating after a man's body was found in a market in Mesa say the death "appeared suspicious."

The man's body was found Monday at Lindo Mercado at 103 W. 8th Avenue in Mesa. Mesa police said officers responded to a call regarding an injured person and found the man dead inside.

Further details on how the man died were not immediately available.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.