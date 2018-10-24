Mesa police say they have a suspect in custody after finding a broken window on the facility Wednesday morning.

According to a Mesa Police Department spokesperson, staff arriving for work at the headquarters building near Country Club Drive and Main Street Wednesday found the window.

The discovery prompted a search of the building, which included removing all staff from the building while officers search for any unauthorized people inside.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Mesa PD said the search had been concluded with no suspect found, but later in the afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear where or when they found the unidentified suspect.

There have been heightened security concerns nationwide Wednesday after multiple suspicious packages were found at the homes of prominent Democrats and CNN headquarters earlier in the day.

