MESA, Ariz — A 6-year-old died as a result of the injuries he suffered after being struck by a semitrailer in the area of Power and McKellips roads in Mesa, police said.

Mesa police said the 6-year-old was standing on the corner of the intersection of Power Road and Jensen Street when a semitrailer turned the corner and the back end of the trailer went on the curb, hitting the child.

The child was been taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

According to police, the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Later that afternoon, Mesa Public Schools sent a statement:

"The Mesa Public Schools family is saddened by the tragic death of an elementary school student this afternoon in a traffic accident. Our thoughts are with the child’s family and friends. The district will be providing additional counseling support tomorrow and for as long as needed by the school community."

OTHER STORIES TRENDING TODAY:

• 2 killed, shelter-in-place issued for Texas A&M Commerce; classes canceled for the day

• Mountain rescue 911: Should hikers have to pay for their own rescues?

• School resource officer reassigned after posting about syringes being found at Washington Elementary School

• VERIFY: Why senators running against the president can vote in the impeachment trial