MESA, Ariz — Mesa Police say one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash between a passenger car and a minivan at Gilbert and McKellips roads.

Police say the driver of the minivan was killed. One person in the passenger car was extricated and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A second person in the passenger vehicle was also taken to the hospital. A third person was treated at the scene.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. The intersection will be closed most of the early morning Sunday for the investigation.