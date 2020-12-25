Mesa pair that went viral for Thanksgiving dinner, raffling off an invite

This Christmas you have a chance to win a seat at the valley’s most coveted Thanksgiving dinner.

This Christmas you have a chance to win a seat at the Valley’s most coveted Thanksgiving dinner. Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton claimed everyone’s hearts when their Thanksgiving celebration went viral in 2016. Now they are giving a chance for you to win an invite and a Playstation 5. Tickets are $5.

Dench and Hinton have taught us all that there is always more room at the table.

“Everyone everywhere I go people ask how Wanda is doing and how often I see her,” says Hinton. The pair warmed hearts when an accidental text from Denton to Hinton ended in them spending Thanksgiving together. They’ve been doing it every year since.

But this year was different. It was the first one without Dench’s husband, Lonnie, who lost his life due to COVID-19. This Christmas won’t be easy without him either, but they’re spreading some holiday cheer.

“I feel like Christmas is more about giving than receiving,” says Hinton.

“I think it’s really awesome because my husband was also someone who was an extremely giving person,” says Dench.

“The raffle is really just to spread joy,” says Hinton.