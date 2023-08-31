Mesa officer pinned between cars after chasing suspect

The officer saw a "known person" on a bicycle and attempted to stop him near Guadalupe Road and State Route 87, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police officer was injured Thursday while trying to contact a suspect, the city's police department said.

The officer saw a "known person" on a bicycle and attempted to stop him near Guadalupe Road and State Route 87, police said. The suspect fled on the bicycle into an apartment. When the officer jumped out of his vehicle, he somehow became pinned between his car and another parked car.

The officer was alone when it happened so it's unclear how he became pinned. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower torso, police said.

>> This story will be updated as more information is released.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."