Mesa officer needs community's help to find kidney donor

Miles Casey Moore was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2020 and now he's looking for help from the same community he served for years as a police officer.

MESA, Ariz. — It's been months of waiting for Miles Casey Moore.

Moore, a retired Mesa police officer and military veteran, has been sitting in the hospital for more than two months battling a kidney disease that requires a donor.

“Every day is like in and out procedures…and there’s different doctors coming in…every week it’s a different doctor," Moore said.

Casey Moore was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2020. Since then, Moore's wife, Valerie, has been his main caregiver.

Valerie Moore has become an overnight nurse while also running a business and living through the nightmare with the help of her kids.

“I’m just waiting until we get the call that, 'Hey my dad got a kidney…he can come home'," said their daughter Aaliyah Moore.

Now, the Moore family is asking for help from the same community that Casey Moore has served for years as a Mesa Police Department officer.

Casey Moore needs a kidney and though many have tried, each time it has fallen through at the last minute. Valerie Moore has been posting updates of her husband's condition on social media, in hopes that they come across a donor online.

“I just want to get out of this place and you know get on with life and you know hopefully a kidney is in the future somewhere…but we need to find it, that’s the hard part,” Casey Moore said.

To help Casey Moore's cause or others that need kidney donors, visit the Mayo Clinic's donor application. To apply for Casey Moore, those interested will need his full name, Miles Casey Moore, and his date of birth: July 28, 1980.

