Mesa officer hospitalized after being struck by car during investigation

Police say several officers were investigating a separate crash when the officer was hit by a car.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police officer was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after he was struck by a car during a crash investigation.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near U.S. 60 and Gilbert Road. Police say several officers were investigating a separate crash when the officer was hit by a car.

The officer was transported to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.