MESA, Ariz. — Most people who drive by the neighborhood just north of University Drive and center Steet in Mesa don't know it's historical significance. Many probably think it could use a bit of development, and soon it may seem prime real estate for a corporate makeover.

The city of Mesa is making sure that never happens to its first minority neighborhood. Washington Park was where many black soldiers lived during World war Two because they were not allowed to live on Williams Air Force Base.

A once segregated school used to be the only place black and Hispanic students could learn, and the town swimming pool only let minorities swim the day before it was to be cleaned.

Mesa's first African-American doctor, Lucius Alston treated black and Hispanic patients in his house. He also quietly treated Caucasian patients who sought him out from help.

"We can't forget about those things because this is what makes us great, it's what makes the city great and what makes America great," local civil rights leader John Goodie said.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The neighborhood is classified as a Heritage District, giving it some protection from large developers, but not near as many as a Historic Neighborhood would receive.

Recently, the city of Mesa gave the neighborhood a major protection from corporate development by designating it as an Infill zoning district. Before this designation, nothing could have prevented a developer from buying up entire blocks and building one large structure.

Now, the individual lots must remain individual, thus preserving the residential roots.

The distinction is great news from Steven Rugg, who has lived in the neighborhood his entire life."Everybody that grew up in this neighborhood would like it to stay the same instead of other people trying to come into the community and try to change it from the way it's been for decades," Rugg says.

Most would agree work needs to be done, but now developments must fall in line with the historical significance of this special neighborhood in the heart of Mesa.