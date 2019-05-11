The Mesa Police Department has named an interim police chief after former Chief Ramon Batista resigned Monday.

The City of Mesa announced Tuesday that Assistant Chief Ken Cost will fill the role.

“Appointing Assistant Chief Cost to this position was an easy decision based on his extensive law enforcement experience, knowledge of, and relationships with, the community and tenure with Mesa Police.” City Manager Chris Brady said.

According to the announcement from the city, Cost has been with the department for nearly 25 years.

“I am honored to be asked to serve in this position and especially to continue to work in and for this community I love.” Cost said.

Ramon Batista resigned months after a union cast an overwhelming no-confidence vote against him.