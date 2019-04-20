MESA, Ariz. — It's April 20, otherwise known as 4/20, the unofficial National Pot Day holiday among medical marijuana users and many of those users are coming together to celebrate.

But with drugged driving on the rise, a local dispensary is working to keep users safe.

"For us, 4/20 is kind of our celebration of cannabis in the community that we’ve built together here,” said Patrick Clemons, assistant manager at GreenPharms medical marijuana dispensary in Mesa.

During most holidays, a designated driver or a safe ride home is a routine part of the fun, but on 4/20, driving under the influence goes widely unaddressed from a safety perspective.

“Being responsible is one of those things that carries with having the privilege of a card,” said Clemons.

The statistics are startling. Drugs were present in 43% of fatally injured drivers back in 2015, and ever since then, it’s getting worse. Drugged driving is now outpacing DUI deaths.

“We really wanted to take time to make sure that patients celebrated correctly,” he said.

So GreenPharms is doing their part to change that. They have partnered with the local non-profit IYMD -If You Medicate, Designate- to ensure medical marijuana users don’t get behind the wheel when they’re under the influence.

“Because there’s sometimes you get something a little stronger than you knew it would be and you don’t even know what you’ve gotten yourself into,” said Myra Croft, GreenPharms customer. “So it would be a great time that I would call it and say hey, it’s a little later than I thought, I’m a little more tired than I thought, a little overmedicated, so please get me home safely.”

“I am going to be starting to use the service,” said Tim Hern, another medical marijuana user. “I just donated a little while ago, so I’m going to be doing some of that too.”

They’re offering impaired rides home at little to no cost to the passenger.

It’s all in an effort to break down the stigmas in the medical marijuana industry.

“We really just want to make sure everyone is doing this safely, appropriately and really how it’s prescribed by their doctors,” said Clemons.

According to the Marijuana Business Factbook, Medical marijuana sales are expected to account for between $5.9 billion and $7.3 billion in sales in 2022.