'I'm a little ashamed': Mesa mayor recalls 9/11-related hate crime at White House summit

Twenty-one years after a man in Mesa was murdered following the attacks on Sept. 11, the city's mayor visited Washington to discuss hate-fueled violence.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On the 21st anniversary of an infamous hate crime that killed a man in Mesa after the Sept. 11 attacks, the city's mayor attended a White House summit to push back against hate-fueled violence.

Mayor John Giles appeared alongside a small group of mayors from throughout the country at the "United We Stand" summit to discuss how cities can overcome a divisive political climate.

The event notably occurred on Sept. 15, the same day that Balbir Singh Sodhi was shot several times outside his Mesa gas station in 2001 by a man looking to "shoot some towel-heads."

"Mesa, Arizona is a very compassionate city. But I'm a little ashamed to tell you that we are the city that had the first hate crime following 9/11," Mayor Giles said during Thursday's summit.

Sodhi's death was the first of several hate crimes reported throughout the country during the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. Frank Roque, who was convicted of murdering Sodhi, died in an Arizona prison earlier this year.

Sodhi's brother was notably also in attendance of the White House summit on Thursday.

Mayor Giles remarked upon the success his city's had in recent years passing a non-discrimination ordinance to protect Mesa's vulnerable communities -- a task that came with some hurdles in city like Mesa, Giles said.

"Mesa is a very conservative city in a red state," the Republican mayor said. "So we have tried to bring people along with us."

The mayor referenced the recent criticism he's received for crossing party lines and endorsing Democrat Mark Kelly in his Senate campaign. Giles' decision resulted in him getting censured by his own party.

Despite the hate he's received, Mayor Giles said he's gotten much positive feedback from locals who appreciate his endorsement.

"I think real people in the real world, they get it," Giles said.

I was honored to join fellow mayors at the @WhiteHouse #UnitedWeStand summit today, to talk about the importance of bipartisan work to bridge divides and promote understanding. Leading with courage is the right thing to do. #TogetherMesa @usmayors pic.twitter.com/Auh2zrBDdT — Mayor John Giles (@MayorGiles) September 15, 2022

