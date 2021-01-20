Mesa man pardoned by Trump for 1992 bank robbery

Scott Crosby had his federal civil rights restored by Donald Trump in the final hours of his presidency.

MESA, Ariz — A Mesa man was among the 73 people who received pardons from Donald Trump in the final hours of his presidency.

According to a statement from the White House, Scott Crosby had his federal civil rights restored by the pardon.

Crosby was involved in a bank robbery in 1992. The White House statement described it has a “‘spur of the moment’ poor decision to participate in a co-worker’s plan to commit a bank robbery."

Crosby reportedly received support from former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, the mayor and vice mayor of Mesa and the bishop of his church.

"...All of whom attest to Mr. Crosby’s service to his community and upstanding character," the statement said.

After his release from prison, Crosby spent much of his time volunteering at his church, mentoring youth and he earned a certification as a emergency medical technician, the statement said.

Crosby's civil rights were restored by the State of Arizona in 2003.