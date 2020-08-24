x
Mesa man dies in go-kart accident

A go-kart driver was killed when it collided with a car early Sunday morning
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man, 28, was killed Aug. 22 in a go-karting accident. 

The go-kart was traveling westbound on from Williams on Broadway in a curb lane when it was hit by a BMW from behind. 

The go-kart driver was not wearing protective equipment such as a helmet or goggles and the kart did not have lights or flags for identification on roadways. 

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. 

There were no signs of impairment in the driver of the BMW. No charges are being sought by police at this time. 

