Mesa man dies in go-kart accident

A go-kart driver was killed when it collided with a car early Sunday morning

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man, 28, was killed Aug. 22 in a go-karting accident.

The go-kart was traveling westbound on from Williams on Broadway in a curb lane when it was hit by a BMW from behind.

The go-kart driver was not wearing protective equipment such as a helmet or goggles and the kart did not have lights or flags for identification on roadways.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.