Mesa man dies after crash in northern Arizona

Carl Yazzie, 35, of Mesa has been identified as the pedestrian who recently died from injuries he sustained on March 26.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — An East Valley man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Bullhead City last month.

Carl D. Yazzie, 35, of Mesa recently succumbed to injuries he sustained from a traffic collision on the night of March 26, the Bullhead City Police Department said Friday.

Yazzie was crossing Highway 95 when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

The pedestrian allegedly did not activate the cross signal prior to entering the crosswalk. Police said they've determined the driver was not at fault and will not face any criminal charges.

