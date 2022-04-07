Mesa man accused of fatally stabbing 78-year-old woman

Jonathan Reible, 23, has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing Susan Moerder.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 78-year-old woman Wednesday night.

Jonathan Reible, 23, was booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly got into an altercation with Susan Moerder that ended with her sustaining fatal injuries.

Mesa police said officers responded shortly after midnight to 90th Street and Weir Avenue for reports of a possible suicide.

Investigators later determined Moerder had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital. She was later pronounced deceased.

Mesa police said investigators are still trying to determine Reible's relationship to the victim and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

