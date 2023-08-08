Mesa kids fight their way to world championship in Muay Tai

11-year-old fighters in the ancient martial art are raising money for a trip to Turkey.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Dan’s Gym is where champions are made.

Championship belts hang from the ceiling in the gym which sits in a non-descript strip mall in Mesa.

“Muay Tai is over 1,000 years old. It’s one of the oldest martial arts,” said Dan Brandt, owner of Dan’s Gym and coach of the ancient martial art of Muay Tai.

The sport looks similar to kickboxing and three young athletes are among the nation’s best.

“They're in here training five nights a week. They’re here 2 ½ to 3 hours a night,” said Brandt.

Ayden Cruz, Jorge Caraveo, and Antono Gonzalez Zeas are all 11 years old and the youngest fighters the gym will send to the Youth World Championship in Turkey.

“I use my height as my advantage, and I keep them from my distance,” said Ayden Cruz.

The young warriors don’t know a lot about the Mediterranean nation, but they are excited about the opportunity.

“All I know is it’s really nice there,” said Antono Gonzalez Zeas.

“It’s halfway across the world,” Cruz added.

They will be representing the U.S. and their coach said this championship is a chance of a lifetime for the boys.

“They’re going to get outside of Mesa and get outside of the United States. Go overseas and get to see all these different cultures,” said Brandt.

David Fischer will be making his second trip to worlds and he’s been mentoring the young guys.

“The more you sweat in here. The easier it is in the ring during competition,” said Fischer.

The one obstacle standing in their way - the trip to Turkey is expensive. So, they are working to raise money through car washes and their GoFundMe accounts.

Jorge Caraveo's gofund.me

Ayden Cruz's gofund.me

Antono Zeas Gonzalez's gofund.me

Venmo: @DansGym_FightTeam

“It’s a great opportunity to go and fight in Turkey and represent the USA,” said Caraveo.

IFMA Youth World Championship runs from September 29 through October 7.