Helicopter lands in Mesa intersection

Fortunately, no one was injured after the small aircraft suffered an unknown issue and was forced to land at a Mesa intersection.

MESA, Ariz — A helicopter was forced to land at a Mesa intersection Saturday morning after an unknown mechanical problem, officials with the Mesa Fire Department said.

Around 5:50 in the morning, the Bell 47 helicopter made an emergency landing at 8th Avenue & South Sirine.

Officials say that the pilot was able to land safely with only minor damage to the aircraft. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the pilot, or anyone on the ground.

Right now, the details of the mechanical problem that forced the landing are unclear. Mesa Fire and Police are on the scene until the helicopter can be safely removed, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

