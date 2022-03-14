Mesa Good Samaritan honored for rescuing kids from burning building

Jonathon Baez was recently recognized by Mesa's leaders after he helped firefighters rescue two kids trapped in a burning building last month.

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video was published before Jonathon Baez's actions were mentioned by local authorities.

A Valley man who helped firefighters rescue two children trapped in a burning building last month was honored last week for his quick-thinking, heroic actions.

Jonathon Baez was recently recognized by Mesa's leaders for his commendable efforts to save two young children on Feb. 18 from a Mesa apartment complex.

The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. that morning near Hampton Avenue and Gilbert Road. First responders were told by bystanders that two kids were trapped in a unit on the second story.

Baez and a police officer ran around the back of the building and jumped on top of a nearby shed. The officer threw a rock to break out a bedroom window and Baez climbed inside the burning building to retrieve the children.

He handed the kids off to a police officer and the children were taken to a hospital where they received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Mesa police said the outcome that day may have been much more tragic if Baez did not assist in rescuing the children.

Baez initially declined to be publicly identified until Mesa's leaders assembled last week to present him with a certificate to acknowledge his actions.

