Mesa firefighters help deliver healthy baby girl

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley family got a very special delivery, and they’ve got a team of Mesa firefighters to thank.
A Mesa mom was in active labor when crews arrived and with the help of firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs, she was able to deliver a happy, healthy baby girl.
The department shared a photo and details of the call on Facebook on Wednesday. They say the crew of Engine 202 helped mom deliver her baby in a matter of minutes.
Fire crews say the mom and her little one were transported to the hospital in good health and are expected to go home soon.
