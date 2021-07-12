Mesa firefighters help deliver healthy baby girl

Officials say the mom and her little one were transported to the hospital in good health and are expected to go home soon.

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley family got a very special delivery, and they’ve got a team of Mesa firefighters to thank.

A Mesa mom was in active labor when crews arrived and with the help of firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs, she was able to deliver a happy, healthy baby girl.

The department shared a photo and details of the call on Facebook on Wednesday. They say the crew of Engine 202 helped mom deliver her baby in a matter of minutes.

It’s not just fires and car accidents. Captain Christensen’s crew of Engine 202 B-Shift recently responded to “woman in... Posted by Mesa Fire and Medical Department on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Fire crews say the mom and her little one were transported to the hospital in good health and are expected to go home soon.

Up to Speed