Mesa firefighters have mostly put out a third-alarm fire at a warehouse near Main Street and Gilbert Road Wednesday night.

People called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. after seeing black smoke from the back of the building, a spokesperson with the Mesa Fire Department said.

The spokesperson said the fire started in one of the buildings attached to the back of the primary building and spread.

The significant amount of flammable materials in the business—a showroom for flooring, window treatments and upholstery—caused the fire to spread rapidly to other parts of the building, according to firefighters.

A Mesa Fire Department spokesperson said the fire was already well advanced when crews arrived at the scene.

Because of the toxic materials that were burned and because the metal of the structure may have warped during the fire, it will take crews a while to extinguish the smoldering materials inside the building, fire officials said.

Firefighters said it may also take a while to determine whether anybody was in the building when the fire broke out.

Fire officials said they are not sure how the fire started yet.