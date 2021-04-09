Retired Mesa Fire captain dies after battling work-related cancer

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of retired Captain Trevor Madrid. Trevor passed away yesterday late afternoon surrounded by family, friends, & members of our Department who shared in our love & support for Trevor. Rest in peace Trevor & thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/2vvpHVNNGZ

"Occupational cancer is one of the leading risks of death in the fire service," Heyer said. "Departments are trying to do as much as they can to make it safer and to have procedures where you get clean as soon as you get to the station. Trevor used to take all those precautions but you can still get cancer because of the things we come in contact with."