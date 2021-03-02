3 adults overdose with children present at Mesa home, fire officials say

Crews reported finding three adults in the backyard who suffered from a possible overdose from an "unknown narcotic substance."

Three adults were found not breathing in a backyard of a Mesa home Wednesday morning after presumably overdosing on drugs while two children were present, according to fire officials.

Around 8 a.m., Mesa Fire and Medical crews responded to a home near N. Red Mountain Road and Ironwood Pass.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 30s were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 7-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were both inside the home at the time of the incident, fire officials say.

Social service workers are helping Mesa police to make sure the girls are safe and supported.