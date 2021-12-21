Mesa family loses everything in house fire just days before Christmas

The family lost everything they owned, including their loving cats, Christmas gifts and Christmas tree.

MESA, Ariz — A Mesa family is struggling after losing everything in a house fire just days before Christmas.

The fire broke out on December 13 at Stevi Ware and Ian Gaglione's home near Main Street and Gilbert Road.

Stevi's mother Toni said the couple and their two kids, Otto and Ollie, just moved in and had spent days fixing the home to make it their own.

Toni said the couple had just bought the kids' school clothes and Christmas gifts and lost everything when their house went up in flames.

To make matters worse, the family's three cats were in the home when the fire broke out and did not survive.

The family has lost everything they owned, including their loving cats, Christmas gifts, and Christmas tree.

They are hoping for a Christmas miracle to help rebuild all that was lost.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Up to Speed