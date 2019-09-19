MESA, Ariz. — A construction worker has life-threatening injuries after the dump truck he was driving turned over Thursday afternoon.

The man in his 30s was in the caged driver's compartment when the Komatsu heavy haul dump truck tipped over at a construction site in east Mesa at Higley Road and Longbow Parkway just after 3 p.m., firefighters said.

The man was freed from the overturned truck and flown to a local trauma center, fire crews said.

Police are investigating what caused the truck to flip over.