One person died Wednesday in a crash involving Mesa Police Department detectives, a police spokesperson said.

None of the detectives were injured.

Police said the driver of a "suspect vehicle" died in the crash near Main Street and Mesa Drive.

The detectives' car was sitting at the light when it was hit. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police and fire officials have not provided any information on any other injuries in the collision.

Light rail is shut down west of Mesa Drive while police investigate.

