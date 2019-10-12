The Mesa City Council has approved an ordinance that updates the city code to add vaping and the use of vaping devices to existing citywide no-smoking regulations.

RELATED: CDC reveals vape brands most seen in outbreak cases

The ordinance prohibits vaping in the same manner and places where smoking tobacco is prohibited, which includes city facilities and in certain public places and places of employment.

With more reports nationally of deaths and lung-related injuries likely linked to vaping, Mesa residents have been contacting Mayor John Giles and City Council expressing concerns about vaping, the unknown long-term health impacts, second-hand exposure in public places and possible health effects for youth.

RELATED: Arizona 19-year-old suing Juul for getting him addicted to nicotine

The new vaping rules will take effect on June 9.