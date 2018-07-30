MESA, Ariz. — The security cameras were rolling when two thieves stole a truck from All Autos Direct in Mesa Friday night.

Footage from that night shows two shirtless men snooping around the dealership around 10:45 p.m. then coming back around midnight only to take off with a $20,000 truck.

Heath Sullivan, the owner of the dealership, says the truck they stole is a blue 2015 2500 Chevy Silverado.

He says they romped over the telecommunications box too.

“They used the truck to blow through our front line,” said Sullivan.

In the video, you can see the men are trying to hide their identity by wearing their shirts around their faces.

Sullivan learned the stolen truck could be tied to another case, an armed robbery the day after it was stolen. He says he's disappointed the theft happened.

"You know we’ve got to bring awareness to it and hopefully catch these guys,” he said. “It’s a $20,000-plus vehicle plus the damage that they did to the other two vehicles. We’re stuck having to bite the bullet on that.”

All Autos Direct is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

“There’s no reason that this stuff should happen,” Sullivan said.

He's hoping insurance will cover the costs but fears the insurance company could cancel their policy if they file a claim, so only time will tell what is covered and what isn't.

