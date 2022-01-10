Truck crashes into Mesa canal, takes out light pole

Police said that the driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition after the truck came to a stop in the canal.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital after his truck struck a light pole and crashed into a nearby canal in Mesa, police said.

Mesa police responded to reports of the crash near Main Street and Gilbert Road just after 12 p.m. and found a box-type Uhaul truck stopped in roughly two and a half feet of water in the canal.

Police said that bystanders were helping the driver before Mesa Fire crews stepped in to remove the man from the vehicle.

The Mesa Fire and Police Departments worked alongside the Salt River Project to remove the truck from the canal as the vehicle was leaking fuel.

The light pole that the vehicle struck was downed with exposed wires, officials said.

First responders took the driver of the vehicle to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time, a police spokesman said.

The single vehicle accident ended up with the vehicle into the canal. Driver is headed to hospital to check his injuries. pic.twitter.com/xNTc4LWXT0 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 1, 2022

