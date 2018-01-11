MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa boy is living out his Ninja Turtle dreams this Halloween, thanks to a new Teenage-Mutant-Ninja-Turtle themed prosthetic.

It's all courtesy of the Musculoskeletal Orthopedic Research and Education, or MORE Foundation.

Three-year-old Zeke Porras was born without an arm.

“The moment he got it today, just the look on his face, his eyes just got wide. He knew something changed when he got the arm,” said Chris Porras, Zeke’s father.

Most insurances don't cover the cost of prosthetics for children, because traditionally, prosthetics cost tens of thousands of dollars, and kids outgrow them within a couple of years.

However, thanks to 3D-printed technology, the MORE Foundation is able to make more cost-effective ones.

“It's really important that kids get prosthetics early on,” said Marc Jacofsky, executive director of the MORE Foundation. “So they can develop the hand-eye-coordination skills at an early age.”

Zeke didn’t waste time learning to use his new arm.

He went trick-or-treating with his family right away.

Requests to make similar prosthetics are flooding in from across the country to the MORE Foundation.

They rely heavily on donations to make them. If you would like to help, or if you know of a child who could use a similar prosthetic, you can donate here.