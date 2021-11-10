Mesa temple ready to serve the community after years of renovations

LDS Temple underwent extensive renovations inside and out. Ready for public tours October 16

MESA, Ariz. — After three and a half years of being closed for renovations, the Mesa Arizona Temple is ready to re-open and serve the community it has served for 94 years.

“Naturally buildings sometimes need to be refurbished but the spirit of them doesn’t change,” said Elder Gerrit W. Gong. Apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The largest LDS temple in Arizona has been undergoing renovations for the last few years, and now it’s ready for the big reveal.

“Almost every inch of this building and the grounds were touched,” Emily Utt explained. She's the Historic Site Curator for the church.

Utt says in addition to updating the basic infrastructure – like new air conditioning and electrical systems and making it more handicap accessible – there is new landscaping and a brand new visitors center.

“Many of our members who have been coming for generations notice it feels both familiar and also different,” said Elder Gong.

Built in the 1920s, the temple has served generations. So, the goal was to find the balance between tradition and modern

“The baptismal font is the original font. We spent months finding the right people to make the right repairs we needed to and getting everything just right,” Utt said.

The public open house for everyone to tour the renovated Mesa Arizona Temple starts October 16 and runs through November 20.

The annual Christmas lights and Easter pageants will return in 2022.

Elder Gong says the more than three years of refurbishing was worth it.

“It feels very inviting and comfortable as if thought the Lord says, ‘I welcome you to my house,’” Elder Gong said.

If you would like to tour the Temple, you need to make reservations online ahead of time, http://mesatemple.org/open-house

