Mesa is now offering new way to report police misconduct

Citizens can file complaints against Mesa police officers through a new digital portal.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has recently created a new online portal where residents can submit complaints of alleged police misconduct.

The agency said its new portal is intended to streamline Mesa's process for investigating complaints against police officers.

"The online portal will be a more effective way for the public to report positive or negative information about police employees to the Police Department," the agency wrote in a statement.

The portal allows users to upload photos and videos related to their complaints. The police department can also directly communicate through the portal with citizens.

Mesa will set up kiosks at police stations throughout the city where citizens can access the digital portal in person and submit a complaint.

The portal can additionally be used to submit commendations or praises for officers.

More information can be found here.

