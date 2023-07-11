Mesa employees help job seekers with clothes, resume help and other resources

From assistance with resume writing, career guidance and helpful interview workshops, there are plenty of resources available for those looking for a job.

MESA, Ariz. — When it comes to job interviews, we all want to make a good first impression, right?

But sometimes the cost of nice clothes can hold some back. Well guess what? The City of Mesa employees have been donating professional clothing at their clothing boutique located at the workforce center in Mesa.

It’s not just clothes they are providing though. The center also offers a range of services and skills for job seekers.

From assistance with resume writing, career guidance and helpful interview workshops, there are plenty of resources available for those looking for a job.

“I came into this program willing to learn, and it's been such a great opportunity for me," job seeker Deandre Gaskin said. "They've given me such a solid foundation as far as to going into the financial industry, and even supplied me with clothes and now I'm ready for the world.”

To discover your career potential and to gain workforce skills visit the Mesa Workforce Center website.

