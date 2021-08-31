Mesa Bashas sells winning Powerball ticket

A Mesa Bashas sold a $50,000 winning ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa Bashas store has sold a winning Powerball lottery ticket to one lucky winner on Monday, according to a press release from OH Partners.

The release from OH Partners has located the store at 1133 N. Ellsworth Rd. in Mesa.

The winner is now $50,000 richer and matched four of the five winning numbers, said the release.

According to the release, the winning numbers for the drawing were 3, 15, 45, 51, 61 with the Powerball number 8.

36 Arizonans have claimed their lotto winnings this year, according to Arizona Lottery.

12 News on YouTube