Mesa approves salary increases for police officers

The minimum salary for Mesa's police officers will increase from $63,052 to $66,939.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa's police officers can expect to receive a significant salary increase in the coming months.

The Mesa City Council voted Monday to approve a new contract with the Mesa Police Association that will raise the salary scale for police officers by 7%.

The minimum salary for a Mesa police officer is increasing from $63,052 to $66,939. A police sergeant's minimum salary will increase from $97,013 to $102,713.

An officer who receives a "successful" rating in their annual performance review can get an additional 5% pay raise. Officers who don't use any sick time between Jan. 1 and June 30 can receive an incentive worth $500, according to the city's agreement.

Mesa is the latest Valley city to grant salary raises as some municipalities struggle with staffing shortages in their police departments. Scottsdale and Phoenix both approved of substantial pay increases within the last year.

The new agreement in Mesa takes effect on July 1 and will expire in 2026.

Mesa's new salary schedule is listed below:

