Mesa approves new non-discrimination ordinance

PHOENIX — Mesa City Council voted Monday night to approve an ordinance that gives new protections to the LGBTQ+ community, among other groups, in a new non-discrimination ordinance.
Council passed the ordinance in a 5-2 vote.
The ordinance protects residents from “discrimination in employment, housing and places of public accommodation based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, veteran’s status, marital status, genetic information or familial status.”
“Mesa’s non-discrimination ordinance demonstrates our commitment to respecting and supporting equality and diversity in our city,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said.
The ordinance takes effect on June 29, 2021.
Mesa, Arizona’s third most populous city, is the seventh city in the state of Arizona to adopt a non-discrimination ordinance.
