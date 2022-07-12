Mesa approves deal with Google Fiber to bring high-speed internet to city

The Mesa City Council voted Monday on a license agreement with Google Fiber to provide more high-speed internet options to the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa City Council has approved a deal that will have Google Fiber install fiber optic cable in the city, which could potentially offer up more high-speed internet options for local residents.

Mesa has become the first municipality in Arizona to welcome the internet provider into its domain and joins a long list of other Google Fiber cities that includes Denver, Nashville, and Atlanta.

Phoenix and Scottsdale had expected to become Google Fiber cities a few years ago, but those development plans were put on hold by Google's parent company due to costs, according to KJZZ News.

But now Mesa has attracted the attention of Google Fiber and will allow the company to work within the city's rights of way and easements to install a fiber optic-based communication network.

Surveys show about 75% of residents already have some form of landline broadband connection. But the city wanted to further expand internet access for locals by installing more fiber networks across Mesa.

“It's been a priority to increase connectivity throughout the City," said Mesa Mayor John Giles, "I am proud of the many initiatives and innovative internet access solutions Mesa is implementing to propel the City into the future.”

Public records show Google Fiber will pay an annual conduit fee during the license agreement, as well as all permits, traffic control, and material testing fees.

City officials described the deal with Google Fiber as a "landmark" development in improving internet access for residents. Mesa additionally approved license agreements with SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd to help broaden the city's fiber-optic networks.

"Mesa has long been a champion of innovation and widespread connectivity," the city wrote in a statement. "In addition to bringing fiber, the city has started expanding the current WiFi network in downtown to cover an additional nine square miles, city parks, pools, and libraries."

Up to Speed