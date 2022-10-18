x
A small plane has crashed in a canal near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, FAA officials say

Officials said that the single occupant of the aircraft was able to get themselves out of the vehicle after it went down.

MESA, Ariz. — Officials with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department confirmed that a small aircraft has gone down near Mesa.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 177RG crashed into a canal near Falcon Field Airport around 7:40 a.m.

The plane landed west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads, near the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. 

The FAA confirmed that only the pilot was onboard, and Mesa fire officials say that they were able to get themselves out of the vehicle once it had landed.

Fire and Medical officials said that there are no other hazards, but it's still unknown why the plane was forced to land.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation, and will provide more updates as information comes to light.

This is a developing story, stay with 12News for more updates.

