A small plane has crashed in a canal near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, FAA officials say

Officials said that the single occupant of the aircraft was able to get themselves out of the vehicle after it went down.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Officials with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department confirmed that a small aircraft has gone down near Mesa.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 177RG crashed into a canal near Falcon Field Airport around 7:40 a.m.

The plane landed west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads, near the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

The FAA confirmed that only the pilot was onboard, and Mesa fire officials say that they were able to get themselves out of the vehicle once it had landed.

Fire and Medical officials said that there are no other hazards, but it's still unknown why the plane was forced to land.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are handling the investigation, and will provide more updates as information comes to light.

This is a developing story, stay with 12News for more updates.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed