MUNICH, Germany — What was supposed to be a fun European trip between three Valley friends turned into a nightmare when one friend came down with a condition that required emergency brain surgery while abroad in Germany.

"It was crazy, we didn’t really think too much of it, we just thought he wasn’t feeling very well, like sick and then it got crazy," Derek Nelson said.

Nelson traveled to Europe with Raymond Reed and another friend.

Nelson said when the trio was boarding the flight to Europe, something was bothering Reed's ear.

He said after a few days in Amsterdam, they took Reed to a hospital. He eventually would be diagnosed with a mild ear infection and be given antibiotics, which made him sick and bedridden.

But Reed, 19, would continue to face worse symptoms. The next stop on their trip was Germany, and once they arrived there, Reed's eye had swelled to the size of a baseball.

"He couldn’t really stand up and was dizzy and seeing two of everything," Nelson said. "So, we took him to the hospital and they did a CT scan on him and they said the infection went to the brain and caused meningitis."

Nelson said they called Reed's parents and they learned eventually Reed would be scheduled for emergency brain surgery.

"We were shocked," Nelson said. "We had doctors that told us if we didn’t get him there like within a couple hours his brain could’ve overexpanded. I don’t know like the technical terms, but yeah, he could’ve died."

After a successful surgery, Reed is now up and walking around, Nelson said. Reed can see better out of his eye and doesn't have too much pain.

Nelson said Reed's parents arrived in Germany around 6 a.m. Monday morning and will stay with Reed as he has to stay in the hospital for at least a week.

Nelson started a GoFundMe to help with the medical bills Reed and his family will incur, and it's raised more than $9,000 in a day with a goal of $20,000.

"We’ve been getting a lot of support, from a lot of people, like random people as well and a lot of support from our hockey community because we all played hockey," Nelson said. "Facebook has helped a lot. Everyone’s just been giving a lot of love and support."

Nelson said the trip has been scary, but he's just relieved Reed is going to be OK.

"In the last week, we’ve gone through everything pretty much," Nelson said. "We thought he was dying, to he’s OK, to dying, and found out it was bacterial meningitis, it’s just been a crazy, crazy trip that we were not expecting."

