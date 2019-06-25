The city of Surprise broke ground Monday morning on an outdoor memorial in honor of late Surprise resident and wounded combat veteran Brian Mancini.

Mancini was severely injured by a roadside bomb in 2007 and worked tirelessly—fighting for wounded veterans' rights to benefits after he was discharged.

Dozens came to show their support for the project being built at Surprise Community Park

This is a video animation showing what the reflection area will ultimately look like. The site was selected as a tribute to Mancini’s love of nature, fishing and quiet self-reflection.

Mancini took his own life in March of 2016, but not before having an impact on so many people, including founding the nonprofit Honor House, a place where wounded veterans could go for therapy and counseling.

"What an appreciation our community has for veterans. To the veterans here to today, I wanted personally thank you for your service. To Brian’s family, thank you for being part of this process," said Surprise Mayor Skip Hall.

The memorial will pay tribute to Mancini and his legacy by telling his story and providing a place for veterans to reflect

The project design was completed at no cost to the city by several Valley design companies.