The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says these are the top three things you can do to make sure your holiday weekend is safe.

First, make sure your vehicle is in working order.

“Already, today, we have several broken down vehicles which are causing road closures," Dep. Sgt. James Cesolini said on Sunday.

Second, ensure your toys are properly secured and serviced.

“So make sure your vehicles, your boats, whatever, are working, because once you get up here, there’s not a lot of service to help you out," Cesolini said.

Also, make sure your campsites are fully closed up. That includes waiting a few minutes to ensure the ground is cool before leaving in order to prevent potential brush fires.