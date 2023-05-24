x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Memorial Day events in and around the Valley

Events happening in the Valley Memorial Day weekend.

More Videos

PHOENIX — Military rides, pool parties and fun dining are all part of the activities for Memorial Day weekend around the Valley:

Find the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend here: 

Honoring those who served

Ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 

  • May 29 at 8 a.m.
  • The cemetery will have an in-person ceremony to honor those who gave their lives in service
  • 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix  
  • More information

Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale Memorial Day Ride 

  • May 29, the event runs 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Join Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale as they pay respects to those who served in the U.S. Military with a ride ending at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 
  • A light breakfast will be provided
  • Registration at 9 a.m.
  • National Anthem at 9:30 a.m.
  • Kickstands up at 10 a.m.
  • More information

USSAZ Memorial Gardens at Salt River Wreath laying ceremony

  • May 29
  • The wreath laying will be at 9 a.m.
  • The relic room will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • The first 100 guests will receive poppy seeds.
  • 9120 E. Talking Stick Way, Ste. E-10 in Scottsdale
  • More information

Memorial Day Murph

Fun for the family

Phoenix Memorial Day pool party

  • May 27, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Drink and food specials
  • Poolside DJ
  • Cabanas and daybeds are available 
  • Tickets are $20 per person
  • 1100 N Central Avenue in Phoenix 
  • More information

Bullhead City Memorial Day Bubble Pool Party  

  • May 29, 12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.  
  • Party at the city's pool in Ken Fovargue Park 
  • 2255 Trane Road in Bullhead City
  • Bubble-making devices will be deployed at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to immerse partygoers in a bubble paradise
  • Free event

The Gazillion Bubble Show

  • May 28
  • Doors open at 12 p.m., event starts at 1 p.m.
  • Cost is $20
  • Ideal for bubble and science lovers of all ages, the 75-minute unscripted show featuring members of the Yang family
  • Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue in Glendale
  • More information

Dining

Kona Grill - Dinner for service members

  • Memorial Day weekend
  • 20% off for all veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star Families
  • All-day happy hour for industry workers – hospitality, retail and medical - available Memorial Day only 
  • $12 red, blue, and white margarita flight 

STK Steakhouse - Dinner for service members

  • Memorial Day weekend
  • $19.95 red, white, and blue steak topping - lobster tail, blue corn tortilla & garlic cream 
  • 20% off for all veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star Families - available all weekend 
  • All-day happy hour for industry workers – hospitality, retail and medical - available Memorial Day only

Related Articles

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out