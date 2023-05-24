Memorial Day events in and around the Valley

PHOENIX — Military rides, pool parties and fun dining are all part of the activities for Memorial Day weekend around the Valley:
Find the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend here:
Honoring those who served
Ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
- May 29 at 8 a.m.
- The cemetery will have an in-person ceremony to honor those who gave their lives in service
- 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix
- More information
Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale Memorial Day Ride
- May 29, the event runs 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Join Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale as they pay respects to those who served in the U.S. Military with a ride ending at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
- A light breakfast will be provided
- Registration at 9 a.m.
- National Anthem at 9:30 a.m.
- Kickstands up at 10 a.m.
- More information
USSAZ Memorial Gardens at Salt River Wreath laying ceremony
- May 29
- The wreath laying will be at 9 a.m.
- The relic room will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The first 100 guests will receive poppy seeds.
- 9120 E. Talking Stick Way, Ste. E-10 in Scottsdale
- More information
Memorial Day Murph
- May 29, 7 a.m. -10:00 a.m.
- “Murph” honors the life of Lieutenant Michael Murphy who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005
- The Murph Challenge
- 2936 East Thomas Road in Phoenix
- More information
Fun for the family
Phoenix Memorial Day pool party
- May 27, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Drink and food specials
- Poolside DJ
- Cabanas and daybeds are available
- Tickets are $20 per person
- 1100 N Central Avenue in Phoenix
- More information
Bullhead City Memorial Day Bubble Pool Party
- May 29, 12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Party at the city's pool in Ken Fovargue Park
- 2255 Trane Road in Bullhead City
- Bubble-making devices will be deployed at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to immerse partygoers in a bubble paradise
- Free event
The Gazillion Bubble Show
- May 28
- Doors open at 12 p.m., event starts at 1 p.m.
- Cost is $20
- Ideal for bubble and science lovers of all ages, the 75-minute unscripted show featuring members of the Yang family
- Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue in Glendale
- More information
Dining
Kona Grill - Dinner for service members
- Memorial Day weekend
- 20% off for all veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star Families
- All-day happy hour for industry workers – hospitality, retail and medical - available Memorial Day only
- $12 red, blue, and white margarita flight
STK Steakhouse - Dinner for service members
- Memorial Day weekend
- $19.95 red, white, and blue steak topping - lobster tail, blue corn tortilla & garlic cream
- 20% off for all veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star Families - available all weekend
- All-day happy hour for industry workers – hospitality, retail and medical - available Memorial Day only
