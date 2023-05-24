Memorial Day events in and around the Valley

Events happening in the Valley Memorial Day weekend.

PHOENIX — Military rides, pool parties and fun dining are all part of the activities for Memorial Day weekend around the Valley:

Find the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend here:

Honoring those who served

Ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

May 29 at 8 a.m.

The cemetery will have an in-person ceremony to honor those who gave their lives in service

23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale Memorial Day Ride

May 29, the event runs 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Join Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale as they pay respects to those who served in the U.S. Military with a ride ending at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

A light breakfast will be provided

Registration at 9 a.m.

National Anthem at 9:30 a.m.

Kickstands up at 10 a.m.

USSAZ Memorial Gardens at Salt River Wreath laying ceremony

May 29

The wreath laying will be at 9 a.m.

The relic room will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first 100 guests will receive poppy seeds.

9120 E. Talking Stick Way, Ste. E-10 in Scottsdale

Memorial Day Murph

May 29, 7 a.m. -10:00 a.m.

“Murph” honors the life of Lieutenant Michael Murphy who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005

The Murph Challenge

2936 East Thomas Road in Phoenix

Fun for the family

Phoenix Memorial Day pool party

May 27, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Drink and food specials

Poolside DJ

Cabanas and daybeds are available

Tickets are $20 per person

1100 N Central Avenue in Phoenix

Bullhead City Memorial Day Bubble Pool Party

May 29, 12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Party at the city's pool in Ken Fovargue Park

2255 Trane Road in Bullhead City

Bubble-making devices will be deployed at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to immerse partygoers in a bubble paradise

Free event

The Gazillion Bubble Show

May 28

Doors open at 12 p.m., event starts at 1 p.m.

Cost is $20

Ideal for bubble and science lovers of all ages, the 75-minute unscripted show featuring members of the Yang family

Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue in Glendale

Dining

Kona Grill - Dinner for service members

Memorial Day weekend

20% off for all veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star Families

All-day happy hour for industry workers – hospitality, retail and medical - available Memorial Day only

$12 red, blue, and white margarita flight

STK Steakhouse - Dinner for service members

Memorial Day weekend

$19.95 red, white, and blue steak topping - lobster tail, blue corn tortilla & garlic cream

20% off for all veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and Gold Star Families - available all weekend

All-day happy hour for industry workers – hospitality, retail and medical - available Memorial Day only

