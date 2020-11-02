PHOENIX — Doctors spend years dedicated to their craft, and for five doctors in the Valley, their years of practice at another art has them joining forces.

Their doctor cover band entertaining coworkers and strangers alike.

From Johnny Cash to Radio Head, ACDC to the Beastie Boys, a show with The Central Line has a wide variety.

"We’ve got a good 60-70 songs in our back pocket," Dr. Steve Ozer said.

The five bandmates are all doctors.

Dr. Ozer is an anesthesiologist at Phoenix Children's Hospital and plays the guitar for the Central Line.

Dr. Greg White is an orthopedic surgeon at Children's Hospital and plays the bass.

Dr. Kathleen Van Leeuwen is the Head of Children's Hospital's Maternal-Fetal Program and provides the vocals.

Dave Rosenfeld works at Mayo Clinic

The band got their start around four years ago playing last-minute for a charity gig.

"Be honest with you, I thought there was no way this was going to work," Dr. Greg White said.

Despite five different on-call schedules cutting into practice time, the band persisted. The group now plays around four shows a year, normally in Scottsdale.

I"t gives a nice little bit of levity to a workplace that doesn’t have a lot of it,” Dr. Ozer said.

Dr. Ozer said the bandmates often try to catch-up in the hospital to figure out which songs to add to the set.

But why are five doctors, together in a band?

“I tell people I was a musician before I was a physician,” Dr. White said.

Long before the members of The Central Line became doctors, they all had at least a hobby in music, most singing or playing in bands when they were younger.

Now, the music is a hobby, to provide a little balance.

“Nobody can be in a bad mood when you are playing loud rock and roll,” Dr. Ozer said.

"To forget about life for a couple hours is pretty magical," Dr. White said.

The two doctors said their audience is often about 80% hospital staff, giving those who normally are in scrubs and coats and chance to let loose.

The favorite song for Dr. White? "Highway to Hell" by ACDC

"For some reason, I can scream that high for 30 seconds," Dr. White said.

As for Dr. Ozer, his favorite is "It's the End of the World as We Know It" by R.E.M.

If you would like to follow the Central Line, their Facebook page is here.

Their next show is May 30 at the Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.

