'Gila River Arena' no more. Meet Glendale's new 'Desert Diamond Arena'

The former home of the Arizona Coyotes is getting a new name along with a new facelift, according to Desert Diamond Casinos.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The arena formerly known as "Gila River Arena" will be getting a new name and a new facelift after a new partnership with Desert Diamond Casinos and ASM Global.

The 18,000-seat arena will now be known as "Desert Diamond Arena."

The name change is "only the beginning" of changes made to the entertainment area, according to a recent press release from the casino. Other future changes include arena upgrades, hotel and resort expansions and expanding entertainment opprotunities.

This is about much more than changing the name of the arena," said Jason Oberlander, ASM Global's Chief Commercial Officer said. "Strengthening our relationship with Desert Diamond Casinos through this new agreement will allow us to go further than ever before in delivering the highest level of entertainment experiences to our guests."

No specific details of future expansions or upgrades were given in the press release.

