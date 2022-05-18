Medical examiner lists ASU student's cause of death as epilepsy-related drowning

The student was found in the pool area in ASU's fitness center.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona State University student who was found dead in the Sun Devil Fitness Center in April died due to an epilepsy-related drowning, officials said.

A medical examiner listed Andrew Bryan's cause of death as drowning in the setting of epilepsy.

Bryan was discovered in the facility's pool area on April 16 after officers received calls of an "injured person," ASU police said.

Paramedics immediately began to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

