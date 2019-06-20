Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix posted its only perfect inspection back in April, one day before it was given a state license. A few months later, the facility where a woman with severe intellectual disabilities gave birth in December is back in hot water.

The facility is now 30 days away from losing its license.

In a letter dated June 18, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it was terminating its agreement with Hacienda Healthcare. The agency said the facility would "no longer participate in the Medicaid program."

The termination is effective July 3, according to the letter.

"CMS requires facilities to meet certain health and safety standards to be certified as a Medicaid provider," the letter reads. "Involuntary termination of a provider agreement is generally a last resort after all other attempts to remedy the deficiencies at a facility have been exhausted."

CMS said the facility failed to "meet Medicaid’s basic health and safety requirements."

Here's how things went down to get Hacienda a license

In January a federal inspection found 108 pages worth of deficiencies at Hacienda. Some of them were corrected -- but some are still listed on the Arizona Department of Health Services website as ongoing.

RELATED: A look back at Hacienda Healthcare's problems

But on April 23, DHS told Hacienda they inspected the facility -- and found no deficiencies. The next day, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill giving DHS the ability to license Hacienda and Hacienda got its license.

But just 15 days later, a DHS survey again found major deficiencies at Hacienda. The inspection found the organization failed to implement their abuse policy and detailed two incidents of possible abuse that inspectors said went nowhere.

PREVIOUSLY: Arizona licenses center where incapacitated woman was raped

What happened?

The first incident involved a resident who went off-site with his family. When he came back, staff reported he had a bruise on his cheek, another on his arm and blood coming from his left nostril.

The second incident involved a patient who apparently ended up on the ground fighting employees when they tried to fasten a seatbelt on his wheelchair.

Neither one of these incidents, the report said, was dealt with according to a plan.

MORE: 'Pray for me': Police report shows Hacienda rape suspect's behavior changed before victim gave birth

Could Hacienda Healthcare lose its license?

Last week DHS moved to revoke Hacienda's license after finding maggots on a patient's throat. A DHS spokesman told 12 News the April inspection was not as thorough as the inspection in May, and Hacienda received its license because DHS could not consider the January report.

PREVIOUSLY: Arizona seeks to revoke Hacienda facility's license after maggots found under patient's bandage

Gov. Ducey, who signed the bill to license the facility, said he's concerned for patients.

"What I want the patients and their families to know is we want to do this in the safest possible way," he said.

A Hacienda spokesman said all those issues have been corrected. Hacienda has 30 days to request a hearing or lose its license.