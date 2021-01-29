Medal of Honor recipients celebrated in Phoenix

One Valley man’s mission to recognize veterans who have received one of the most distinguished honors has come full circle. There is now a “Medal of Honor Row”.

PHOENIX — One Valley man’s mission to recognize veterans who have received one of the most distinguished honors has come full circle as the Medal of Honor Row opens in Phoenix.

“It’s important for everyone to be recognized for what they’ve done,” says Archie Dicksion. He isn’t a veteran, but got the idea after seeing a similar memorial in Washington.

The Row on Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek Roads across from the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Each blue sign has the name of a medal of honor recipient with ties to Arizona.

“I thought every state should do that,” says Dicksion.

So he reached out to Phoenix City Councilman Jim Waring, and a little over a year later, it’s here. Thirty-seven veterans are honored on Medal of Honor Row.